Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Announces Plans For Continued Expansion And Growth In 2018

The Popular, Central Florida Based Eatery Continues Its Rapid Expansion with the Addition of a Seasoned Franchise Development Consultant and the Opening of Several New Franchise Stores Coming this Year

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) After celebrating rapid growth and popularity in 2017 with the grand opening of three new stores to its family of now seven successful restaurants throughout Central Florida, Huey Magoo’s continues its impressive expansion with the announcement of several new franchise locations and a new franchise consultant joining the much-loved brand this year. Adding to the existing franchise restaurants in Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Dr. Phillips, Millenia, the UCF Student Union and its corporate store in Lake Mary, Huey Magoo’s has plans in motion to open at least four additional stores in and around Orlando, focusing on areas like Apopka, Ocoee, Deltona and ChampionsGate. In addition, Huey Magoo’s is looking at expanding in and around the Daytona Beach area as well in 2018.

To aid in the strategy and development of franchise sales, Huey Magoo’s has added skilled Franchise Development Consultant Dan Collins to its dynamic team. In his over 30 years of experience in the industry, Dan has worked his way up through the ranks in operations and training, eventually making the transition into business development for well-known franchised restaurant companies such as Arby’s, Johnny Rockets, Kenny Rogers Roasters, Miami Subs, BurgerFi and others, prior to joining Huey Magoo’s.

“We are extremely grateful for all the successes we have celebrated in the past year, from several new restaurant openings to our sleek new industrial design and positive in-store branding elements,” says President and CEO Andy Howard. With the addition of Dan and more new franchisees and locations set in motion for this year, we are ready and excited to continue growing this incredible brand, both statewide and eventually nationwide, making Huey Magoo’s everyone’s favorite chicken tenders.”

Guests dining at any Huey Magoo’s can enjoy grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s, visit www.hueymagoos.com. For franchising inquiries for express units on college campuses, stadiums and airports, contact Paul Zielinski at 443-928-7727. For traditional franchise locations in strip centers, contact Dan Collins at 954-263-2056.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout Central Florida and beyond with multiple locations in Orlando, in addition to Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Lake Mary and the UCF Student Union. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and delicious chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s also gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com