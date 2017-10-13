Hot Plate Soul Kitchen coming to former Shankara space in south Bethlehem

Southern cuisine is coming to south Bethlehem.

Hot Plate Soul Kitchen, serving cajun shrimp, honey-dipped fried chicken and other southern fare, is set to open in mid-November at 201 E. Third St.

"South Bethlehem has a lot of pizza and Chinese places, so this will be something new for the area,"co-owner Terrence "T.R." Burns said. "It's all going to be down-home food and nothing will be over $20."

Burns, who will operate the restaurant with his wife, Mya, is overhauling the space that previously housed Shankara Vegan Restaurant and Organic Juice Bar.

Improvements include new dry wall, kitchen equipment and more.

The second floor will be converted into a lounge, hosting events such as live music, entrepreneurship classes and cooking shows for Influence TV Network, which Burns owns.

Shelves will be filled with books and a digital library of a few thousand books also is planned.

"We want it to be a social, interactive and family-friendly place," T.R. said. "We're also going to have 50-inch TVs, free internet and iPads and Android devices that people can use."

Hot Plate, offering seating for around 60, will be open everyday for lunch and dinner, T.R. said.

Other menu highlights will include collard greens, corn bread, dry rub pork ribs, jerk chicken, mac and cheese, pot liquor soup, salmon croquettes and smothered pork chops.

Brunch will be offered on Saturdays and will include dishes such as chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and double chocolate and red velvet waffles.

Also planned are vegan options such as cauliflower mac and cheese and twists on various chicken dishes using Beyond Meat "plant-based proteins."

"We won't have a liquor license, but we will be BYOB," T.R. said. "We'll be encouraging people to bring beverages from Bonn Place Brewing, LIT coffee roaster and other nearby businesses."

T.R. has over 10 years experience in the restaurant industry and previously operated eateries in New Jersey. He will be Hot Plate's head chef.

"The main focus will be the food, but we're going to be offering a lot of entertainment," he said.

Another southern-inspired restaurant, The Bayou Southern Kitchen and Bar, opened in north Bethlehem in 2014.

