Hooters Invites America to ‘Round Up for Texas’ in Road to Recovery from Historic Statewide Storms

Round Up Your Check at Participating Hooters Nationwide to Benefit Houston Food Bank and North Texas Food Bank as part of Storm Relief Efforts
Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters, the original American wing joint, invites everyone to come together and ‘Round Up for Texas’ to assist all those in need as recovery continues from the recent winter emergency that impacted millions across the state. Now available at participating locations nationwide, customers who dine in restaurant are able to either round up their check to the nearest dollar (with the change donated) or make a donation in any amount they’d like, with 100 percent of funds raised donated to deserving organizations helping Texans with winter storm relief.
Organizations that directly benefit from guest donations at Hooters restaurants include Houston Food Bank – which serves more than 1.1 million people across 18 Texas counties – and North Texas Food Bank – which closes the hunger gap in North Texas, providing access to nutritious food across 13 Texas counties. In an effort to ensure the ultimate guest experience, Hooters has successfully and widely implemented a number of protocols around proper food safety, sanitation, staff training on health policies and much more. To find your nearest Hooters location, visit Hooters.com. About Hooters of America, LLC Hooters of America, LLC is the franchisor and operator of 410 Hooters restaurants in 38 states and 24 countries. Known for its world-famous Hooters Style chicken wings, the first Hooters opened its doors in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida. Expectations were so modest at the time, the simple fact that the doors opened was deemed worthy of a toast. Since then, millions have been liberated from the ordinary by visiting Hooters and enjoying the perfect combination of great food, fun times, and one-of-a-kind hospitality that can only be served up by the iconic Hooters Girls and their famous orange shorts. For more information about Hooters visit www.hooters.com or follow us at twitter.com/hooters, facebook.com/hooters, instagram.com/hooters or on Snapchat at “hooters.”
