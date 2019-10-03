Hooters Asks America to ‘Give A Hoot’ in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Take a Stand and Make a Donation to Advance Cancer Research during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Hooters Girls are asking the nation to #GiveAHoot in the fight against breast cancer during Hooters month-long October fundraising campaign in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With close to 25,000 Hooters Girls around the globe and a workforce made up of 70 percent women, Hooters is committed to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

Every Hooters location across the U.S. will support the #GiveAHoot campaign during October through several fundraising programs that invite guests to:

Snag the 2020 HOOTERS CALENDAR, with $1 from each calendar sold benefiting the campaign Grab a PINK BRACELET with a donation Enjoy one of several PINK DRINKS created to raise awareness and funds PINK UP your check when you visit Hooters. Add a cash or credit card donation to your check, or visit Hooters.com/Give to donate online SPREAD THE WORD through social channels, use the hashtag #GiveAHoot to share photos and messages of support

All U.S. Hooters locations are kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month by hosting fundraising parties during “Pink Wink” from October 6 – 12. Plus, the 2020 Hooters Calendar Girls will tour the country to raise awareness, signing autographs, making appearances and engaging with local communities. These public signings will bring the calendar to life and give Hooter’s friends, fans and loyal customers a chance to interact with some of the beautiful young women featured. To learn more about local Hooters fundraising events and calendar tour schedule, visit Hooters.com/Tour.

Give A Hoot fundraising benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research, one of the nation’s leading cancer research funding organizations, as well as other local beneficiaries through the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund. Part of the Hooters Community Endowment Fund (HOO.C.E.F.), the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund was established in honor of the late Kelly Jo Dowd, an original Hooters Girl and the 1995 Hooters Calendar Cover Girl. Always an inspiration to her fellow Hooters Girls, Kelly Jo valiantly battled breast cancer for five years before succumbing on May 24, 2007. Throughout her struggle she was courageous and selfless, becoming an advocate for early detection, education and fundraising. Her influence on Hooters culture of service remains as strong as ever.

Through its fundraising platforms, Hooters has raised more than $5.8 million over the years to support breast cancer research, much of it through the grant in Kelly Jo’s name to the V Foundation for Cancer Research. These grants honor Kelly Jo and further her mission to educate all women, especially her extended family consisting of some 300,000 current and former Hooters Girls, about the importance of early detection and prevention.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research has funded more than $225 million in cancer research grants nationwide with 100 percent of direct cash donations funding cancer research. Thanks to generous donors, the Foundation has an endowment that covers administrative expenses. For more information about The V Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit v.org.

