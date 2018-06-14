Hard Rock Cafe celebrates founding with 71-cent burgers Thursday

The Hard Rock Cafe concept was founded June 14, 1971, in London; today, there are Hard Rock cafes, hotels and casinos in an astounding 75 countries.

To celebrate that anniversary, the Hard Rock Cafe Chicago (63 W. Ontario St.) will feature its Original Legendary Burger for just 71 cents Thursday.

To get one, you’ll have to be quick: The burger deal will be available for exactly one hour, 11 a.m. to noon Thursday. First-come, first-served.

If you miss out, you can always stop by for Hard Rock’s ’70s-themed live-band karaoke, 9-11 p.m. Thursday.

