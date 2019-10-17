Grumpy’s Restaurant Takes Home Six ‘Bold City Best’ Awards

Jacksonville staple earns ‘Best Restaurant Overall’ for the second year in a row; CEO Daniel DeLeon earns ‘Mover & Shaker of the Year,’ edging Jacksonville Jaguars owner

Jacksonville, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Noted as Jacksonville’s “Best Kept Secret”, Grumpy’s Restaurant recently earned six “Bold City Best” awards, presented by The Florida Times-Union and Jacksonville.com. The traditional full-service Americana breakfast diner is a local favorite that brought home awards for their food, work environment, and leadership.

Grumpy’s won the most awards for the night out of any other nominees, earning “Best Restaurant Overall”, “Best Breakfast”, “Best Crab Cakes”, “Best Kept Secret”, “Best Place to work (Medium, 25-99 employees)”, and President and CEO Daniel DeLeon was presented with the “Mover & Shaker of the Year” award, beating fellow nominee and Jacksonville Jaguars owner, Shahid Kahn.

“We were really honored to be nominated and selected for all of these categories,” DeLeon said. “Jacksonville holds such a special place in our heart and it’s very rewarding to hear that the community feels the same way about us. We are more inspired and motivated than ever to deliver the best experience to the people of Jacksonville and North East Florida. We hope to continue to impact the community and serve all: excellent home-style cooking, with sweet southern hospitality and always serving a hungry-person’s portion at a working-class price.”

Founded in 2001, the original Grumpy’s was a dream of a U.S. Navy cook, known as “Chef Grumpy: The Bad Mood Dude.” After retiring, the original “Grumpy” decided to take a leap of faith and continue to serve his community in a different facet. Over the past 18 years, Grumpy’s Restaurant has kept its commitment to excellent home-style cooking, attention to detail, sweet Southern hospitality and serving a hungry-person’s portion at a working-class price.

“I think people enjoy Grumpy’s because we operate as a family, and anyone who walks through our doors is treated like they’re a part of it,” DeLeon added. “Jacksonville knows they’re always welcome at Grumpy’s.”

Menu items are fresh, made to order and always made from scratch. Grumpy’s offers an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials which include a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

With their flagship location currently open and operating in Orange Park, Florida; Grumpy’s is focused on further expansion within its own backyard. Company plans call for at least four franchisee-owned locations open by end of 2020 in Northeast Florida. The second Grumpy’s location is under development in St. Johns, Florida. Plans call for a mid-to-late 2020 opening at newly-developed The Fountains at St. Johns: 1610 CR 210 W, Suite 1&2 (Building 1).

Including a franchise fee of $34,900, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $370,850 and $660,900. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,600 to 3,000 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 106 seats.

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Founded in 2001 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there is one location open and operating in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.grumpysrestaurantco.com.

