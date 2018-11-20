Group steps up to replace Lake Eola Height's Handy Pantry

A new group has stepped in to take over the former spot of neighborhood market and eatery Handy Pantry near downtown Orlando.

Sean Kelly, owner of Henry’s Depot project in Sanford, and Shaun Noonan of Dixie Dharma and Market on South, plan to turn the former Handy Pantry space into a new concept called Eola General.

The Handy Pantry closed in September after years of financial struggles and illness made operating the establishment tough on owners Dev and Arati Rai. They ran the shop for 17 years, serving coffee, breakfast and sandwiches and selling a handful of grocery items. It was the kind of throwback neighborhood market that the nearby community rallied around, but it couldn’t quite survive.

Now Kelly and Noonan are stepping in after seeing the affinity neighbors had for the shop at 522 E. Amelia St. in Orlando.

They hope to open the shop by the end of the year.

“We'll be sticking with the neighborhood tradition of a convenience store, with our own take on it,” said Kelly said. “Our goal is to open a modern general store, with more emphasis on quality products from local small biz vendors, while still offering the same accessibility and convenience that our beloved Handy Pantry did.”

Eola General will also offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. They are still working with a food vendor to take a spot in the shop.

The shop will also sell a selection of beer and household goods.

It will also bring in Matthew Uva, who has experience in wine sales, to curate their selection of wines.

There will be a few changes: later hours, a patio and vegan options will be introduced with the help of Noonan, whose Dixie Dharma is a vegan eatery.

“It’s a neighborhood gem and we wanted to help keep it alive rather than have it replaced by townhouses or something that our neighbors wouldn’t be able to enjoy and be proud of,” Kelly said.

