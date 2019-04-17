A group of North Shore restaurant owners are planning to open a brewpub next year in Evanston

The former site of a CrossFit gym in Evanston could soon be pumping out craft beer.

Mike Chookaszian and his partners decided to buy a commercial building at 2121 Ashland Avenue in Evanston as an investment in 2016. When their gym tenant decided to move, the restaurateurs had an idea.

Therein lies the genesis of Double Clutch Brewing Company.

Double Clutch recently received a special use permit and variations from the city of Evanston to renovate the building and transform it into a restaurant, bar and banquet hall serving beer brewed on the premises.

“When they told us they were moving out we knew we had plenty of time to come up with our plan,” said Chookaszian, a Wilmette resident. “We decided to do another restaurant.”

Chookaszian said he hopes to open within approximately one year. He said he has received his demolition permit to gut the building and is awaiting a building permit. He will be applying for a liquor license in the near future.

Michael Griffith, a development planner for Evanston, said a civil engineering review is necessary before the building permit will be issued. Also required ahead of the opening is a food license, which is pending.

Owner of two summertime eateries adjacent to Chicago beaches, Chookaszian, along with Chicagoans Nick Hynes and Luke Cholodecki, have also operated Napolita Pizzeria & Wine Bar in Wilmette since 2015. Chookaszian said they just opened Pescadero Seafood & Oyster Bar in Wilmette.

With a variety of restaurants under their ownership, Chookaszian said the idea for the brew pub was cemented when they tasted the home brew of Scott Frank of Wilmette. He has been making beer at home and giving it away to friends and family for 10 years.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Chookaszian, who admits to being a beer aficionado. “Once we tasted it we decided to go with the idea.”

Frank entered four of his beers in the Drunk Monk Challenge in March in Warrenville. Chookaszian said his entry took first place in the smoke and wood category.

The name, Double Clutch, is a nod to automobiles. With an approximately 10,000 square foot building, Chookaszian said there is plenty of room for extra features.

“We plan to have a classic car collection on display,” he said.

The brewery will be a 15-barrel system with brewing in the rear, but the fermenting and serving tanks will be out in the open.

“We want them where people can see them,” Chookaszian said. “We want people to feel they’re in a brewery. We’ll have a restaurant and a bar but we’re (also) a brewery.”

Chookaszian said the menu will be focused on items like hamburgers, wings, and perogies. Other items will be considered.

“We’ll have typical bar food,” Chookaszian said.

Along with Frank’s beers, there will be a full bar with wine. Other beers will also be available. They eventually hope to sell the Double Clutch beers to retailers and other establishments.

Along with the restaurant and bar, Chookaszian said there will be a banquet room to fill out the approximate 10,000 square feet.

“We have room for hundreds,” Chookaszian said. “We want to be big enough for a wedding.”

Event organizers will not be limited to Double Clutch’s menu. Chookaszian said they will use preferred private caterers so people will have a wide choice of food items available.

With the building in a commercial area, Chookaszian said it will be a destination location so they are counting on the quality of food and beer to bring customers as well as the banquet business.

“There’s not a lot of foot traffic,” Chookaszian said. “We have to find reasons to draw people to us. People will travel to go to a brew pub and brewery.”

Steve Sadin is a freelance reporter.