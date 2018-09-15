Grilled Cheese & Co. closes Federal Hill location

Grilled Cheese & Co. has closed its Federal Hill location.

The restaurant shut its doors last month after seven years in South Baltimore. The chain’s locations in Catonsville, the Mall in Columbia and The Village in Waugh Chapel remain open.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us and the friendships that we have forged,” a Facebook post signed by Meaghan Warfield and the entire Grilled Cheese & Co. Team reads.

“Thank you once again for your understanding and support.”

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger