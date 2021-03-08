Golden Chick Hires New Franchise Operations District Director

Growing chicken franchise welcomes Beth Carr to Support Center Team

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Chick , the 202-unit Texas-based, fast-casual chicken franchise has added a new Franchise Operations District Director Beth Carr to its growing corporate team. Carr is a tenured restaurant operator, consultant, trainer and systems and process expert.

“Beth is and will continue to be an excellent addition to our family and resource for our family of franchisees as we continue to expand,” said Jim Stevens president of Golden Chick. “She will have a hands-on impact on improving our processes and emphasizing the golden customer experience of Golden Chick. Beth will be collaborating with the executive team and the support center as she collaborates with operations on our franchise systems projects that are under development.”

Carr is a food management visionary who graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in education. While Carr worked on her degree to be a social studies teacher, she also worked in restaurants and earned several management promotions during that time.

Prior to joining the Golden Chick family, Carr has accumulated 10 years of restaurant management industry experience working in management at Arby’s. Her past roles have included area supervisor, franchise business consultant, field training manager and operations integration manager.

“I am excited about my next chapter with this incredible Golden Chick family,” said Beth Carr. “After several years working in the restaurant industry, I look forward to bringing my knowledge and expertise to Golden Chick and its growing base of franchisees.”

About Golden Chick

Founded in Texas in 1967, Golden Chick is a family-oriented, quick-service restaurant that prides itself on perfecting its Golden Fried Chicken, Golden Roast Chicken, Big & Golden

Chicken Sandwich and Golden Tenders®, along with offering a variety of other chef-inspired menu items. The brand was ranked the #4 chicken franchise by Entrepreneur, included in Nation’s Restaurant News’ Top 200 Restaurants in 2019 and is ranked in the top 200 of Restaurant Businesses’ Top 500 Chains for 2020. With dine-in, drive-thru, catering and home delivery service capabilities, the Golden Chick restaurant chain has over 200 locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana. For more information about Golden Chick, its signature menu items, or how to become a franchisee, please visit http://goldenchick.com , like us on Facebook and check out our Twitter .

