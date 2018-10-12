G.O.A.T. Brew Fest Returns To Dunkin' Donuts Park

The G.O.A.T. Brew Fest returns to Hartford's Dunkin' Donuts Park, home of the Yard Goats, on Oct. 20, starting at 1 p.m. with beer tastings, live music and more.

Participating breweries include Connecticut locals like Alvarium, Back East, Black Hog, City Steam, Cottrell, Five Churches, Hanging Hills, Hog River, New England Cider Company, New England Brewing, No Worries, Olde Burnside, Powder Hollow, Shebeen, Still Hill, Stony Creek, These Guys, Thimble Island, Thomas Hooker and Willimantic Brewing. Regional and national brands will also offer tastings, along with Asylum Distillery and Hartford Flavor Company.

General admission tickets are $50 ($60 at the door subject to availability.) VIG (Very Important Goat) tickets are $75 and include admission at noon and limited edition field credentials. Designated driver tickets are $25.

Food is available for purchase at the park's concessions stands, as well as Bear's Smokehouse. Information: milb.com/hartford/ballpark/brew-fest.