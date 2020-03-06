Genghis Grill Brings Back Popular Bottomless Bowls

America’s premier create-your-own stir-fry chain offers all-you-can-eat bowl March 9-22

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Genghis Grill is giving guests the perfect reason to try new flavors and ingredients with the return of its Bottomless Bowls!

From March 9-22, for the price of a single large bowl, guests can go back as many times as they want. Bottomless Bowls’ endless options give those wanting to discover something new the chance to explore different flavor combinations.

“Our Bottomless Bowls are a huge fan favorite because they give our guests the chance to experiment with new flavors,” said CMO Doug Willmarth. “We want everyone to have the opportunity to venture out and maybe change up their go-to bowl. At Genghis Grill, guests have the power to choose, so they look forward to our Bottomless Bowls every year.”

Genghis Grill is the place where guests forge their own flavor by creating custom bowls filled with the ingredients and sauces they love most. To learn more about Genghis Grill’s menu or to find the location nearest you, visit genghisgrill.com .

Go BOWL’d at Genghis Grill.

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests can forge their flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, they hand their bowl to our grill masters who cook their creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations at nearly 60 restaurants system-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .