Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh is Now Serving Love In Every Pita at Saint Louis University

Rapidly growing Mediterranean concept backed by Michael Staenberg is now open in Fusz Hall

St. Louis, MO (RestaurantNews.com) CEO James Park is proud to introduce Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh to his alma mater.

The leading Mediterranean cuisine brand recently opened in SLU’s Fusz Hall, located at 3700 West Pine Mall in St. Louis. This marks the third GARBANZO in St. Louis and Missouri, and 29th system-wide.

“GARBANZO is a popular option on college campuses because students of all ages and nationalities are more conscious of what they’re eating and want food that is healthier, less processed and more sustainable,” Park said. “At GARBANZO, we serve delicious AND nutritious preservative-free meals in a convenient and affordable format that not only make our guests feel better but helps them perform better as well. I’m proud to bring GARBANZO to my alma mater.”

GARBANZO offers a healthy balanced blend of flavor and nutrition to ensure each visit brings you something fresh, simple and different.

“This marks the 10th GARBANZO restaurant to open on a university campus,” said Chief Development Officer Larry Sidoti. “GARBANZO is an attractive option for students of all ages because it offers fresh, nutritious and great tasting food served in a contemporary and welcoming environment. Plus, GARBANZO is dedicated to satisfying every palate – including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free diners – and we believe that if you eat better, you’ll feel brighter. So, the combination of high traffic with a diverse demographic makes college campuses a successful option for GARBANZO as we continue to expand.”

The Mediterranean diet ranked number one on the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Diets list in 2019, with a variety of health benefits such as improved heart and brain health. GARBANZO is Fast Casual Magazine’s #4 ranked Top 50 Mover and Shaker brand that brings guilt-free, house-made Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment – all at a great value. All menu items are made from scratch at the restaurant and use only the freshest ingredients to create high-quality, flavor-focused eats. Every order is customized to the guest’s liking, from expertly grilled top-quality meats and crisp fresh salads to gyros, Laffa wraps and pillowy pita freshly baked throughout the day.

SLU’s new GARBANZO is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is closed on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

GARBANZO has major market ownership opportunities available and is one of the fastest-growing brands in the health-forward Mediterranean restaurant category. Operating in seven states with an additional 30+ restaurants set to open by 2022, GARBANZO has a loyal guest following and critical acclaim. Couple that with strong all-around unit-level economics and low start-up costs, GARBANZO is perfectly suited for qualified multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. For franchising information, email pita@eatgarbanzo.com or visit eatgarbanzofranchising.com.

GARBANZO: Love In Every Pita®. Feel Brighter On The Inside®. EAT BETTER-FEEL BRIGHTER®.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com