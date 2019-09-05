Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Names Jessica Wescott CFO

Wescott Previously Served as Executive Vice President of Finance for the Brand

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the brand that’s as laid-back as everyone’s favorite beachside taco joint with food that’s worth talking about and margaritas with major chill, has named Jessica Wescott as Chief Financial Officer. Wescott previously served as the Executive Vice President of Finance for the Baja-inspired franchise.

Wescott began her career in wealth management before moving into the franchising world and working her way up to Vice President of Development & Finance with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. In January 2018, Wescott was named Executive Vice President of Finance at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, where she oversaw many aspects of financial operations, as well as marketing and technology strategies, and fed her love of working with franchisees. For her, the similarities between wealth management and franchising are clear: It’s all about relationships and helping partners be successful.

To Wescott, the role offers more than overseeing the financials of the company, budgeting and forecasting. “We have the opportunity to use data to objectively analyze and shape the brand’s strategies in order to increase sales and profitability for our franchisees. Over the last year and a half, we’ve made some tremendous investments in people to take the brand to the next level.”

She’s also begun working on Fuzzy’s strategy for 2020, including how to best support multi-unit franchisees. In fact, 79% of all Fuzzy’s openings since 2017 have been with current partners looking to expand their footprint.

“Our partners are incredibly passionate about the brand,” said Wescott. “Both our ownership group and our leadership team are heavily invested in working with our partners and ensuring we remain franchisee-centric as we continue to grow. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to impact that culture and be part of the success that Fuzzy’s has enjoyed so far—and will continue to have in the future.”

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 near the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast casual restaurant serving Mexican favorites with a splash of Baja. The laid-back atmosphere pairs perfectly with signature Baja-style tacos, famous chips and queso and icy-cold beverages always served at a chill price. With nearly 150 corporate- and franchise-owned locations in 16 states, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop was named Nation’s Restaurant News’ #10 “Fastest Growing Chains” of 2018, was included on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchises” list in 2017, and was QSR magazine’s Top 6 “Best Franchise Deals by Franchisee Satisfaction” in 2016.

