Full Course Introduces LAUNCH: The Playbook to Successfully Open, Own and Operate Your First Restaurant

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Full Course , a restaurant investment group that is dedicated to helping new and emerging restaurants grow their brands, introduces a new educational series. LAUNCH: The Playbook to Successfully Open, Own and Operate Your First Restaurant is a 12-module workshop designed to help anyone interested in opening a their first restaurant location.

Full Course is dedicated to helping emerging brands thrive as the restaurant industry rebuilds after a difficult couple of years. The company’s approach has always centered around education as a foundation for a successful restaurant. After seeing significant demand, Full Course is excited to offer this option for those entrepreneurs ready to take the step towards opening a physical location. CEO and founder Lauren Fernandez, along with her carefully crafted team of experts, leverage over seventy years of experience in the courses offered through LAUNCH. There is a clear focus on actionable teachings, including worksheets, templates and other tools for participants.

“The LAUNCH series is for anyone interested in breaking into the restaurant business or is ready for their first physical location,” says Fernandez. “We offer this as a group workshop once a year, or you can study on your own to more easily fit your schedule. Everyone from home cooks to food truckers to farmers market vendors can benefit by taking this next step in making their dream a reality.”

LAUNCH is not just the average online course. It comes with some standout perks. Along with the 12 modules with custom tools, participants in the workshop receive a private workshop community with live weekly Q&A sessions. All LAUNCH participants receive a 30-minute monthly one-on-one consulting session, access to Full Course’s list of preferred vendors and pricing. Designed to help the busy entrepreneur, all sessions are tape-recorded for easy playback any time.

The modules are self-paced and include lessons on real estate, branding, accounting, hiring your dream team, the ins and outs of inventory and much more. LAUNCH costs $500 per month and lasts six months.

For more information on LAUNCH, visit FullCourse.com/launch .

About Full Course

Full Course is a restaurant investment group that wants to change the way that new businesses grow their brand. The company partners with restaurants in the early stages of development and helps them tell their stories by optimizing operations, developing strategies for sustainable growth, and connecting owners or chefs with the right investors or franchise partners. Full Course CEO and owner Lauren Fernandez has spent almost 20 years in the food and beverage industry, first as general counsel and head of franchise administration for a large company with more than 4,000 restaurants in over 15 countries, and then as an operator of a successful restaurant group. Unlike most private equity groups that come along once a brand is well established, Full Course’s vision is to provide support and expertise on the front end, setting up a strong foundation for burgeoning restaurant brands – and their potential investors – from which they can successfully realize their dreams.

