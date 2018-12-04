French-style bakery Financier Patisserie is opening a spot in Winter Park, bringing the treats and coffee loved by Wall Streeters to Florida’s version of Park Avenue.

Financier Patisserie has started work on a building at 212 N. Park Avenue, the spot of the recently closed Rustic Table restaurant.

Financier Patisserie, which was named for its proximity to Wall Street in New York, is known for its French treats such as croissants, macarons, brioche, eclairs, and tartelettes, along with more traditional sweets such as cookies, cheesecakes and muffins.

The bakery and cafe was named the maker of New York City’s best croissants by Franco-American website Frenchly.

The spot on North Park Avenue has posters in the restaurant space, listing the same website as the bakery in New York City.

Financier Patisserie did not respond to a request for comment and an opening date for the bakery.

The bakery has five locations, all in New York City. The Winter Park location would be its first foray outside of the Big Apple.

