Foxtail Coffee, Island Fin Poke expanding to Lake Nona

Lake Nona’s growing food options will soon include Winter Park’s Foxtail Coffee and Winter Spring’s Island Fin Poke Co.

Developer Tavistock announced Thursday the two chains plan to open on the ground level of the Pixon Apartments project, which should be finished at the end of 2018. Both restaurants plan to open in early 2019.

The building is near the Lake Nona Town Center at the southeast intersection of Tavistock Lakes Boulevard and Lake Nona Boulevard.

Foxtail opened in Winter Park in 2016, roasting its own coffee inside of a polished location on Orange Ave. It has since opened in downtown Orlando at the DoveCote restaurant and also has a new location planned in Winter Park with second spots planned in Winter Park and Orlando.

Island Fin Poke, once known as Big Kahuna Poke, will have its third location at Lake Nona, with locations in Winter Springs and Celebration. Poke is wrap fish served in bowls and wraps and sold with rice, vegetables and other toppings.

Pixon is a 201-unit apartment building, including micro apartments and Tesla ride sharing. The bottom level will have 32,000-square-feet of retail space.

Foxtail will take 1,300 square feet for the new project and Island Poke will occupy 1,700 square feet.

