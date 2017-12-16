Food emblematic of holiday traditions, history for many

It's the most wonderful time of the year — to eat and honor traditions.

At the Kingsmill Resort, those two things go hand in hand. For the sixth year in a row, the resort is hosting its Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve. The meal comes from Italian-American tradition, and is seen as a loophole for people who want to honor Roman Catholic tradition on Christmas Eve by abstaining from meat before a Christmas Day feast. It’s not clear why there are seven, and not eight or six, dishes. The number seven is a recurrent theme in the Bible.

Executive chef Justin Dallinger, who is preparing the meal, said Kingsmill’s spin on the feast has become its own tradition.

“I would say it has a bit of a following in our community that we have the same three or four dozen members at the five o’clock seating,” he said.

That’s the goal of the event, he said: Put a new spin on an old custom. For the Feast of the Seven Fishes, that means incorporating seafood dishes into the menu, like a seafood salad and fried calamari.

“Whether or not we have any actual Italian-Americans who remember this from their childhood coming, I don’t know. I would hope they do,” Dallinger said.

As families come together for the holidays, several rituals revolve around the dinner table. Each family and community honors those traditions and eats those foods a little differently. Many people said the food they ate was passed on from generation to generation and wasn’t all that related to religion.

In the Jewish custom, Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the oil that miraculously burned for eight days. Now, Hanukkah traditions revolve around lighting a menorah for eight days to celebrate the miracle of light, and eating foods fried in oil, such as latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (doughnuts).

For Severine Sokol, rabbi at Temple Sinai in Newport News, those recipes have been passed on from generation to generation, and she continues to share them at Temple Sinai’s cooking classes.

“Each time the stove's fire is ablaze, I feel the warming presence of my father, my grandparents and all those family members whose calling was the culinary arts,” she said in an email. “There was always rivalries and allegiances over the right ingredients and the proper measurements. In our tradition, food is sacred. Every morsel is a blessing.”

She said she’s always liked sfenjes, or Moroccan fried doughnuts, best. She remembers eating them in her grandmother’s home in Lyon, France.

“We dusted them with vanilla infused sugar. We complimented our sfenjes with sweet Moroccan mint tea, which we poured piping hot to the brim in yo-yo like motions into clear and golden glasses that originated from the Maghreb,” she said.

Isabel Steilberg, a priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia, celebrates Christmas and the food that comes with it with her entire family.

The main Christmas tradition in her home is church, she said, but the family celebrates with oyster stew, country ham, honeybell oranges and fruitcake after service.

“And it isn't Christmas without a fire and s'mores on the beach (no matter the weather!),” she wrote in an email.

Terri Simon, a Roman Catholic, said she has kept her traditions close to her while she’s lived in all corners of the world. She honors some age-old rituals, like baking cookies for neighbors and friends, but has included new ones, like incorporating kimchi into Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners after living in South Korea for three years.

After she and her family moved to Virginia, they were given a tin of Virginia Diner peanuts.

Now, she said, she sends Virginia peanuts to relatives and friends across the country.

“They can’t wait for them to arrive,” she said.

For Dallinger, the Feast of the Seven Fishes is a fun event because he’s able to incorporated local aspects into the Italian-American custom. The seafood comes from the James River, Chesapeake Bay and Atlantic Ocean, he said. The meal is less about the religious components, and more about forging new relationships and traditions.

“A lot of guests come here looking for wonderful seafood, and it’s hard to find good seafood,” he said.

Mishkin can be reached by phone at 757-641-6669. Follow her on Twitter at @KateMishkin.