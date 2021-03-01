First Farmer Boys in Arizona Now Open

Farm Fresh Food Now Available for all in Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Riverside-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has opened its first Arizona location in the new City Gate Marketplace located at 1535 W. Higley Road in Gilbert . Those residing in or visiting the southeastern part of the Greater Phoenix area can now satisfy their cravings for farm fresh food.

For 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

“The fresher the food, the better it tastes,” said Omar Mawas, franchise owner of the Gilbert restaurant. “There’s a difference between fast food and farm fresh food found at Farmer Boys. It is a privilege to introduce farm-to-table food to Gilbert, Arizona and bring new jobs and support for local schools and organizations throughout the community.”

The Gilbert – N. Higley Rd. location is open from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. The restaurant will offer dine-in, drive-thru, phone, and take-out service.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter. Farmer Boys fans are encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to enjoy personalized offers, birthday treats, and early alerts about new menu launches, sneak peeks, and information on local events. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play and rewards are accepted at most Farmer Boys locations.

About Farmer Boys®

Celebrating 40 years of farm fresh, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

