Fazoli’s Executes Record-Breaking Number of Franchise Agreements to Launch Momentous Expansion

Lexington, KY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fazoli’s – the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian dishes at a great value – is continuing to drive unprecedented nationwide development with the recent execution of multiple new franchise deals.

Following its most successful summer in brand history with sales and traffic up nearly 16% year-over-year at company locations, Fazoli’s CEO Carl Howard announced today that the company has signed six new franchisees to add 12 locations to its pipeline throughout Iowa, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas. Additionally, a current member of the Fazoli’s Franchise Family who opened his first location this summer is on board to add two more restaurants in Georgia. The first round of locations will open in 2021.

“It is a very exciting time for the Fazoli’s Franchise Family,” Howard said. “During a time when many brands have slowed down, we put our foot on the gas. After launching our first-ever conversion strategy, we saw robust interest from existing and potential franchisees who wanted to capitalize on this exclusive opportunity by bringing shuttered restaurant locations back to life with a strong and vibrant brand. Our sales and traffic have skyrocketed. We’ve made brand history in the last six months with record-setting sales and traffic backed by a strong value proposition and a compelling off-premise strategy. There has truly never been a better time to join our brand.”

The surge in franchise deals is fueled, in large part, by Fazoli’s unmatched conversion strategy. The iconic Italian brand is currently utilizing an aggressive conversion plan as part of its 2020 Franchise Incentive Program. Seizing an opportunity to revitalize the restaurant industry, Fazoli’s is encouraging challenged quick-service or fast-casual restaurant operators to convert their existing shells into a Fazoli’s. With the new conversion incentive, franchisees can sign a short five-year term, versus the typical 15-year commitment, with zero down payment, zero franchise fees and zero royalty fees in the first year. Fazoli’s has relaxed many of its conversion requirements so operators can get a 2,000- to 3,500-square-foot restaurant open for under $350,000.

Additionally, Fazoli’s is currently creating four new prototype concepts designed to help prompt development and capitalize on the incredible growth of its off-premise business that’s been a result of a shift in consumer needs. The concepts, which include a 2,800-square-foot building, 2,500-square-foot building, 2,200-square-foot building and a double drive-thru-only concept, provide even more opportunities for prospective franchisees to maximize Fazoli’s conversion strategy and take advantage of the unprecedented off-premise sales growth.

“Fazoli’s has a very strong introduction offer for a new franchisee, and the brand is easy to work with when there’s limited space,” said new Florida Panhandle Franchisee Bob Amin. “Now that new prototypes are under development, franchisees have many more ways to make opening a Fazoli’s possible. The Fazoli’s team goes above and beyond to work with franchisees, and the brand always acts fast and stays ahead of the curve on all consumer and industry trends. I am thrilled to become a part of such a dynamic brand that has a leadership team who proactively finds ways to set its franchisees up for success.”

About Fazoli’s

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest premium QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Fazoli’s is a winner of FastCasual and Steritech’s 2020 Excellence in Food Safety Award and was named one of the “Top 200 Franchises in 2020” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” CEO Carl Howard was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, and he and his team were recipients of the 2020 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year, Achievement in Management and Human Resources Team of the Year.

