Fazoli’s Executes Key Franchise Deal to Expand Its Florida Footprint

America’s largest premium QSR Italian continues growth momentum as it brings three new restaurants to Orlando and Clermont

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Fazoli’s, the renowned, Lexington-based brand known for serving up premium Italian recipes at a great value, will continue its commitment to aggressive franchise development with the addition of three new restaurants in Florida.

President and CEO Carl Howard announced today that the company has executed an area development agreement with Franchisee Matt Clift of CliftClem Holdings, LLC, to bring three Fazoli’s restaurants to the Orlando and Clermont areas, with the first one scheduled to open in fall of 2020.

After residing in Lexington for more than 35 years, Clift retired and moved to Florida. He said Fazoli’s is a favorite within his family, and because guests can sit down and enjoy a delicious, made-to-order meal with an innovative menu, breadstick service and overall excellent service after the sale, they all missed dining at the prominent brand after they left Kentucky.

“We couldn’t believe there wasn’t a Fazoli’s here,” Clift said. “Our family loves Fazoli’s and whenever we go back to Kentucky, we always find a way to eat lunch there. We’ve been going to Fazoli’s for 30 years and remember when they first opened. We believe in the brand’s staying power.”

Clift said he thinks the Fazoli’s concept is evolving, and the brand has done an excellent job transforming the restaurant, especially with the recent brand refresh, to highlight Fazoli’s commitment to quality and unmatched service.

“I like the vision and strategy around staying true to the consumer needs and providing numerous ways for guests to order some of their Fazoli’s favorites from delivery to carry out,” Clift said. “By opening Fazoli’s, we’re building a family legacy with a solid franchise that we can grow. Derrick Clemmons, my son in-law, will be the franchise operator, and we can’t wait for this to become a family affair. Family is important to me. We all love the concept, including our young grandkids. It’s something our family will treasure for years to come.”

“We think this is the perfect opportunity to expand into central Florida and show the area what Fazoli’s is all about,” Howard said. “Matt has been a loyal Fazoli’s fan from day one, so he knows firsthand our commitment to innovation and excellence. Matt joining the Fazoli’s family as a franchisee is sure to make our brand even stronger than it was before.”

For others looking to join the Fazoli’s family as a franchisee, the brand is offering one of the best franchise incentives on the planet. Seeking multi-unit operators across the U.S. to join its growing, successful franchise network, the new incentive program offers a guaranteed savings of at least $125,000 for franchisees developing at least three locations. Franchisees developing more than five locations will save over $200,000. For more information about franchise opportunities visit ownafazolis.com or contact Senior Director of Franchise Sales Steve Bailey steve.bailey@fazolis.com.

Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states, making it the largest elevated QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving premium quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. Named one the “Best Franchise Opportunities for 2018” by Franchise Business Review, a FastCasual.com “Brand of the Year,” and an Entrepreneur 2018 “Franchise 500.” Recipient of the 2019 American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards in Food & Beverage for Company of the Year and Achievement in Management by CEO Carl Howard. For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.

