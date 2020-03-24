Farmer Boys Locations Throughout California & Nevada Offering Drive-Thru, Carryout, and Delivery

The Farm Fresh Concept Also Establishes Hardship Fund For Staff In Response To Coronavirus

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, has announced that all locations throughout California and Nevada are still open and shifting operations to emphasize phone-ahead ordering, carryout, and drive-thru service at applicable locations to comply with all state and local regulations and mandates regarding restaurant operations. Third-party delivery services are also available at select locations. Customers can visit Farmer Boys’ VIF (Very Important Farmer) app, available to download in the Apple app store and on Google Play, for location-specific information on how to order & pick up your food.

“At Farmer Boys, our attention to the safety and well-being of our guests, team members, and communities is one of our core values and is our highest priority,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer. “While we have temporarily closed our dining room seating in accordance with statewide mandates and the CDC’s suggestions pertaining to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are happy to offer service at our cooked to order drive-thru lanes, in addition to phone ahead, carryout, and delivery via third party apps at some locations.”

Additionally, while team members’ hours may be reduced as a result of the operational adjustments at some restaurants, all corporate-owned locations are committed to avoiding layoffs as a result of COVID-19. In further support, Farmer Boys corporate has established a $200,000 Farmer Boys Hardship Fund to help financially support Farmer Boys’ team members at corporate-owned locations during these uncertain times. Farmer Boys’ senior corporate executive team is contributing to the fund, and all restaurant support team members are invited to also contribute at their discretion.

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has developed a loyal customer base in the markets it serves. The secret is serving high quality, farm fresh food that’s cooked to order and served in a comfortable environment by a warm and friendly staff. Farmer Boys’ menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

Farmer Boys’ eight Nevada restaurants have also recently introduced a ‘No Brainer Deals’ menu that offers eight all-new menu items priced between $3-5, including Crispy French Toast Dippers, All-Beef Chili, a Jr. Cheeseburger, and the Parm-Crusted Grilled Cheese made with 3 slices of American & Pepper Jack cheese sandwiched between 2 slices of parmesan-crusted sourdough bread, plus more farm fresh fare.

To learn more about Farmer Boys, view their menu of farm fresh fare, or find the restaurant nearest you, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .