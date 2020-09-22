Farmer Boys Kicks off 3rd Annual Fundraiser for UMC Children’s Hospital

Farmer Boys Guests Can Round Up To The Nearest Dollar To Donate & Save Children’s Lives

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the farm fresh fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and friendly service, has announced its 3rd annual fundraiser in support of UMC Children’s Hospital will take place beginning September 28, 2020 at all Farmer Boys locations in the greater Las Vegas area.

Guests can participate in the children’s hospital fundraiser by rounding up their change to the next whole dollar. Farmer Boys will contribute 100 percent of donations to UMC Children’s Hospital to help save children’s lives and assist the caregivers directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this year’s fundraiser, Farmer Boys aims to raise $150,000 for children’s health, including $12,000 through its 8 Las Vegas area restaurants.

“Everyone can be a champion for children with the simple action of rounding up your change. With just pennies, nickels, and dimes, our community can share in the dream of a healthier tomorrow for numerous children and their families in the Nevada area.,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “This is a cause that just makes ‘cents!’”

Farmer Boys has fundraised and donated more than $1 million towards children’s health since 2000. Since first partnering with UMC Children’s Hospital in 2018 to support the hospital’s mission to save and improve young lives by providing Nevada’s highest level of pediatric care, Farmer Boys and its Las Vegas area guests have donated $20,953 to directly benefit UMC Children’s Hospital.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

About UMC Children’s Hospital

UMC Children’s Hospital offers Nevada’s highest level of pediatric care, providing a wide range of exclusive and highly specialized services to the community’s youngest patients. UMC Children’s Hospital is home to Nevada’s only designated pediatric trauma center, in addition to the state’s only pediatric burn care and organ transplant services. UMC Children’s Hospital serves as the state’s only hospital to be recognized and accepted as an associate member of the Children’s Hospital Association. UMC Children’s Hospital is staffed around the clock by board-certified and fellowship-trained pediatric emergency medicine and pediatric critical care physicians to provide young patients with the high-quality, specialized care they deserve. For more information, please visit www.chnv.org .

