Farmer Boys Expands Footprint to Arizona With Upcoming Restaurant Opening in Gilbert

The First Farmer Boys Restaurant In Arizona Is Slated To Open In Early 2021

Gilbert, AZ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is expanding southeast into Arizona with a new restaurant opening in Gilbert at 1535 N. Higley Road . The location is slated to open in the first quarter of 2021 and is currently under construction in the new City Gate Marketplace. The restaurant will be operated by longtime Farmer Boys franchisee Omar Mawas. Farmer Boys also unveiled plans for two additional Arizona locations in Phoenix and Tempe, both scheduled to open in early 2022.

“I’m extremely excited to bring Farmer Boys’ farm fresh eats and exceptional service to Arizona,” said Mawas. “It’s a pleasure working with the vibrant and diverse Gilbert community as I build my team and begin cultivating relationships with local schools and organizations.

“Arizona spoke and we listened,” said Larry Rusinko, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “The overwhelming demand for our brand to come to Arizona is what sparked our expansion into The Grand Canyon State. Expanding into Arizona is a natural move for Farmer Boys given our strong brand presence in the neighboring states of California and Nevada. Bringing our farm fresh concept to Arizonians was the neighborly thing to do, after all. The Gilbert location will be the first of several Farmer Boys locations opening soon in Arizona as part of our robust expansion plan.”

For nearly 40 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

The new Gilbert location will join nearly 100 existing Farmer Boys locations throughout California and Nevada. The restaurant will offer dine-in, drive-thru, phone, and take-out service. To learn more about Farmer Boys, visit www.farmerboys.com , and follow the brand at @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on Twitter.

About Farmer Boys®

Founded in 1981, Farmer Boys® is a farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and onion rings. At Farmer Boys, Farm Food Ain’t Fast Food®. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California and Nevada. For more information, visit www.farmerboys.com .

Media Contact:

Jenna Satariano

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

The post Farmer Boys Expands Footprint to Arizona With Upcoming Restaurant Opening in Gilbert first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.