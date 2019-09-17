Fall Menu Debuts at Sunny Street Café

Legendary Pumpkin Pancakes. It’s What We’re Known For.

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) September 14th. 2007. And our Chef Matt was hungry.

Sunny Street Café was officially cooking on all traditional breakfast cylinders – but Chef Matt was dreaming of something greater. Something that mouths hadn’t tasted before.

In those days, the original iPhone had just been invented. Netflix still shipped you DVDs in the mail. And restaurants integrating “Pumpkin Tastes” had just started to be a thing.

The only hitch was – all the pumpkin dishes tasted the same.

Over four days and seven nights, Chef Matt tasted, touched, pondered, dreamt, and tinkered with nothing but his pumpkin obsession. Seemingly 117 ingredients got their chance to make the team. Ultimately, the perfect mix of a select few made the cut. (Sorry – attorney demands exclude us from emitting too much information).

Fall. 2008. Pumpkin Pancakes officially hit the menu.

And it didn’t take long before the pure deliciousness of this new concoction started to create some interesting happenings.

Babies were known to say their first words on first bite.

IQs were jumping double-digit points.

Broadway singers started rapping all cool like.

Chef Matt’s grandma dunked a basketball.

And the legend had begun.

Today, the famous Pumpkin Pancakes have now seen their due glory.

Countless awards have been won. Stories have been written.

And profile pieces have been scribed and blogged.

The good news — from September 16th – November 30th, the legendary taste is re-emerging at all 24 Sunny Street Café locations nationwide.

About Sunny Street Café®

Sunny Street Café operates 24 franchised locations in Ohio, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, and Alabama, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Restaurants feature a wide variety of breakfast and lunch fare, including signature dishes such as “big as the plate” buttermilk pancakes, Stuffed Biscuits and Gravy, Tex-Mex Omelette, Southwest Turkey Club, Buffalo Chicken Salad, homemade soups, fresh fruit, and from-scratch muffins. Restaurants also offer full service catering, take out and special event hosting. Franchise opportunities are currently available for both first-time owners and existing operators and developers. For more information, visit www.sunnystreetcafe.com.

