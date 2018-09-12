Epicurean AC: Savor Borgata Weekend Returns This November

Just where can you stroll the Boardwalk in the morning, and chat up Bobby Flay, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Symon and Geoffrey Zakarian in the afternoon? The surprise answer is: Atlantic City.

While a weekend filled with baccarat and poker chips may not be to everyone’s taste, this November 9-10, a quick 90-minute trip from Manhattan will land you at the Savor Borgata weekend, offering the opportunity for meets-and-greets with the hotshot restaurateurs who boast outposts in the plush AC resort – part of its ongoing 15th birthday celebration.

Of course, each day those signature restaurants give Atlantic City a particular culinary edge: Izakaya by Michael Schulson is a nod to traditional Japanese meat and sushi in a modern setting; Symon’s new Angeline, named for his mother, features updates of classic red sauce pastas and wood fired meat; Wolfgang Puck American Grille forwards a signature mix of French and seasonal American cuisine that is always fresh and contemporary; and Bobby Flay Steak is just what is says, red meat nirvana from the pioneering chef.

Angeline

But Savor Borgata takes it all to another level.

As VP of Food & Beverage Becky Schultz explains, “it’s an opportunity to wine, dine, mix and mingle with our A-List culinary roster in both intimate and expansive settings throughout the weekend.”

What to expect?

-Wine pairing with…music? A master sommelier talks Bon Jovi and vino.

-Food facials and spa treatments at the immersion pool.

-Fall favorite ginger bread cookies with the Borgata’s pastry chef.

-A Moet & Chandon champagne tasting event with Geoffrey Zakarian.

-A Japanese whiskey and BBQ dinner with Schulson, featuring Suntory Whiskey, which has veritably changed the way we think about the exalted brown spirit.

-Live cooking demonstrations with Chef Puck – his infectious charm and talent always make everything taste better.

-A fiesta for bourbon and bacon-lovers in all its sweet, savory and drinkable forms with Executive Chef Tom Biglan.

-3-course lunch with Iron Chef Flay, paired with Paul Hobbs wines.

– A pasta making class with Symon, who will give hands on and interactive demonstrations.

The best part? After such extravagant indulgences, you get to head straight upstairs to one of the Borgata’s luxurious, ocean views rooms to sleep it off – before a pampering morning at its plush Spa Toccare.

