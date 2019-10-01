East Coast Wings + Grill Reveals New Fall Menu Items

Family-Dining Franchise Adds New Fusion Wing Sauce Flavor, Burgers, Appetizers and Flatbread

Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) East Coast Wings + Grill (ECW+G), a leader in the casual-dining restaurant space, debuted its 2019 fall menu on October 1 in over 40 of its locations throughout the southeast United States.

Highlighting the flavor-packed, fall menu is a new fusion-inspired, Serrano pepper wing flavor: a creamy chili sauce made with Serrano pepper and Asiago cheese. Other welcomed additions to ECW+G’s fall lineup include:

Philly Stix : Traditional Philly cheesesteak meat and fresh cheeses rolled in an egg roll wrap.

: Traditional Philly cheesesteak meat and fresh cheeses rolled in an egg roll wrap. Buffalo Chicken Stix : Buffalo chicken and fresh cheese rolled in an egg roll wrap.

: Buffalo chicken and fresh cheese rolled in an egg roll wrap. Jack Burger : Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties topped with pepper jack cheese, serrano chili sauce, sautéed onion, red and green peppers, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun. Served with a choice of crispy, ale-battered French fries or freshly-sliced potato chips.

: Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties topped with pepper jack cheese, serrano chili sauce, sautéed onion, red and green peppers, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun. Served with a choice of crispy, ale-battered French fries or freshly-sliced potato chips. Mango Burger : Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties stacked with bacon, tomatoes, romaine, pepper jack cheese, avocado, mango sauce, ECW+G’s Signature Ranch and medium wing sauce on a lightly-toasted bun. Served with a choice of crispy, ale-battered French fries or freshly-sliced potato chips.

: Two seasoned quarter-pound Angus beef patties stacked with bacon, tomatoes, romaine, pepper jack cheese, avocado, mango sauce, ECW+G’s Signature Ranch and medium wing sauce on a lightly-toasted bun. Served with a choice of crispy, ale-battered French fries or freshly-sliced potato chips. Cajun Chicken Flatbread: A crispy flatbread with Smokey Cajun Aioli, Cajun-seasoned grilled chicken, sautéed fajita vegetables, Asiago and mozzarella cheeses.

This year’s fall offerings are a direct byproduct of ECW+G’s thoughtful and responsive menu strategy, supported by three pillars: food quality, profits and guest preferences. In fact, the franchise actively hosts food focus groups every two weeks to garner feedback from its loyalty members. These guests taste test a variety of menu options and provide constructive feedback on which potential offerings should be added to the menu.

Additionally, ECW+G dedicates a significant amount of time, money and resources to ensure its menu innovation prioritizes food quality while also minimalizing costs for franchisees.

“Our guests continue to bring their friends and families to our restaurants because they know we take pride in what we serve,” said CEO Sam Ballas. “From the high-quality ingredients to guest-centric items that go on the menu, we’re focused on providing an unparalleled, purposeful and positive in-store dining experience for every guest that walks through our doors. That motive certainly fueled our fall menu, and we’re excited for guests to try each of the new items we have to offer.”

About East Coast Wings + Grill

North Carolina-based East Coast Wings + Grill is a fast-growing, casual, family-dining franchise that spotlights buffalo wings. The carefully-selected menu has a variety of options to satisfy every family member’s taste buds. With more than 60 locations nationwide currently operating or in various stages of development, the burgeoning franchise recently secured a top spot on Restaurant Business Magazine’s “Future 50” list of fastest-growing, U.S. mid-size restaurant chains for the second-consecutive year. Entrepreneur magazine also named East Coast Wings + Grill one of the nation’s top franchise investments, and Franchise Times magazine ranked the company No. 383 on its “Top 200+” list of top revenue-producing U.S. franchises. The concept has also been recognized by The Franchise Grade and Franchise Business Review for transparency during the franchise sales process, franchisee support and overall franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on East Coast Wings + Grill or its franchise opportunities, please visit www.eastcoastwings.com or www.eastcoastwingsfranchise.com .

