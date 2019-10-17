Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment Receives 2019 Best of Arlington Award

Arlington Award Program Honors the Achievement

Arlington, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment has been selected for the 2019 Best of Arlington Award in the Restaurant Supply Store category by the Arlington Award Program.

About Dot It

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment is a specialized restaurant fulfillment company headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Founded in 1984, Dot It’s mission is to make restaurant life easy for restaurant owners and franchise operators. We source, print, pack, stock and ship all of a restaurant’s branded products and restaurant supplies to all of their locations. This includes all front-of-house and back-of-house products that don’t fit into broadline distribution, such as labels, signage, menus, bounce back offers, business cards, and apparel. Visit Dot It online at www.DotIt.com.

Contact:

Rachel Morgan

Director of Marketing

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

800-642-3687

rmorgan@dotit.com