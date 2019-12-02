Domino’s Launches 50-Percent-Off Pizza Deal on Cyber Monday

Menu-priced pizzas ordered online are half off Dec. 2-8

Ann Arbor, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Cyber Monday is known for the best deals on technology, merchandise and now … pizza! Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is celebrating Cyber Monday with 50-percent-off menu-priced pizzas when customers order online Dec. 2-8.

“Cyber Monday is a big day for online shoppers, and now it’s a huge day for pizza lovers as well,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokeswoman. “The online deals don’t stop at the retail level – now hungry shoppers can get a great price on their pizza too.”

The 50 percent off deal is only available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino’s online ordering channels which include the following: Domino’s website (dominos.com); Domino’s ordering apps for iPad®, iPhone®, Android

and Kindle Fire®; and Domino’s AnyWare ordering through Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger.

