Dog Haus Celebrates Grand Opening of First Austin Location

Acclaimed craft-casual concept is set to open in Kitchen United’s facility for pickup & delivery today

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dog Haus – the craft-casual concept known for its gourmet all beef hot dogs, handcrafted sausages, humanely raised Black Angus beef burgers, one-of-a-kind fried chicken sandwiches – is now serving “The Absolute Würst” to everyone in Austin!

Located in Austin’s Kitchen United facility, Dog Haus is celebrating its grand opening by giving away 20 FREE Haus Dogs per day through July 8. Each day, the first 20 guests to order Dog Haus through the Kitchen United website will receive a FREE Haus Dog from a selection of Dog Haus’ seven signature hot dog creations, featuring all-beef handcrafted dogs with premium toppings, served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls.

Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters . The brand’s popular chef-driven menu takes hot dogs, sausages and burgers to a new level with hormone- and antibiotic-free meats, proprietary recipes, unique flavor combinations and grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. The dogs and sausages, handcrafted exclusively for Dog Haus by its Würstmacher Adam Gertler, are free of all added nitrates and nitrites, while the burger patties are made with 100% genetically tested humanely raised Black Angus beef from Creekstone Farms. Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger proteins from Impossible

Foods and sausage proteins from Beyond Meat®, an acclaimed chicken sandwich, premium sliders and must-have sides.

In addition to serving Dog Haus’ signature menu for delivery and pickup only, the new Austin location offers delicious menu items from three of The Absolute Brands ‘ delivery-only concepts – Bad Mutha Clucka , Plant B and Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos . Created by Dog Haus’ founders, The Absolute Brands is a new restaurant group comprised of Dog Haus and eight unique concepts. Each new concept offers items that are off-shoots of Dog Haus’ signature menu. These concepts will be available to order from Kitchen United Austin and third-party delivery apps.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Dog Haus’ one-of-a-kind creations to Austin,” said Franchisee Michael Kim. “In addition to making its Austin debut, this marks Dog Haus’ first virtual kitchen location in Texas, which is well suited to satisfy hungry diners during the current crisis. Because this is a virtual kitchen, we can focus on preparing Dog Haus’ quality food and serving it quickly to off-premise customers through contactless delivery or pickup.”

Located at 8023 Burnet Road, Austin’s new Dog Haus Kitchen is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Delivery and pickup orders can be placed online through kitchenunited.com or via third-party delivery apps, such as GrubHub or DoorDash. Customers can also order onsite using kiosks at Kitchen United.

In April 2019, Dog Haus established itself as an early adopter of the virtual kitchen concept by its first location with Kitchen United . The craft casual concept currently serves out of Kitchen United locations open in Chicago and Pasadena, and CloudKitchens ® in Hollywood. Dog Haus has plans to expand its virtual kitchen locations in Los Angeles, Chicago and Manhattan.

The new location marks the third Dog Haus in Texas. For up-to-date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @DogHausDogs.

About Dog Haus

Dog Haus is a craft-casual concept known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers and one Bad Mutha Clucka. Founded by longtime friends Hagop Giragossian, Quasim Riaz and André Vener, the first Dog Haus opened in Pasadena, California in 2010. 2020 also marks Dog Haus’ 10th anniversary and the brand is poised for aggressive expansion into concert venues and virtual kitchens across the country. Dog Haus was recently honored with Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Menu Trendsetter” award, as part of its prestigious MenuMasters , and continues to garner critical acclaim for its signature all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed everyone who walks through their doors, Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins. In addition to continuing to establish itself as a “haus”-hold name and leader in the craft casual world, Dog Haus has helped raise enough funds to provide over one million meals to kids in need through its national charity partner No Kid Hungry. For up to date location and brand information, visit doghaus.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram @DogHausDogs.