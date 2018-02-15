Did Spiaggia's Joseph Flamm make a 'Top Chef' comeback?

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Spiaggia executive chef Joseph Flamm experienced some highs and lows on Thursday’s episode of “Top Chef.” He was able to re-enter the Colorado competition because he won the show’s “Last Chance Kitchen” — a final battleground for eliminated contestants — but his first dish back was a bust.

In the “Quickfire” round, the five remaining contestants were tasked with cooking with sarsaparilla drink in a makeshift kitchen on the street in Telluride. Flamm served a pork porterhouse with sarsaparilla pickled carrots and sarsaparilla berry sauce that was too dry and lacking sarsaparilla flavor.

“This was definitely not the impression I wanted to make my first challenge back, but it was a good punch in the teeth to remind me of the level everybody’s cooking at right now,” Flamm said.

For their elimination challenge, the chefs had to cook a high-concept meal that incorporated an element of baking at Alpino Vino, the highest-elevation fine-dining restaurant in North America at 11,966 feet. Flamm got high marks for his buttermilk-braised pork loin with pea sorrel puree, pepper jam and goat cheese buttermilk drop biscuit.

New York chef Chris Scott was sent home for sloppy preparation of quail. Four chefs are left to vie for the “Top Chef” Season 15 title and the $125,000 prize. The show airs at 8 p.m. Thursdays on the Bravo network.

Meanwhile, Flamm has been making the most of his recent fame. He participated in the “Shoot the Puck” challenge at a Blackhawks game last week and won $500 for Pilot Light, a Chicago-based organization devoted to helping children make healthier choices. He also appeared on Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime show earlier this month with two fellow “Top Chef” contestants.

tswartz@tribpub.com

Twitter @tracyswartz

RELATED: Spiaggia chef Joseph Flamm crams for 'Top Chef' and hopes he's not 'bleeped out' »

Wauconda twins add 'Worst Cooks' to their TV resume »

After a break from cooking, North Center bartender returns to 'Top Chef' »