Del Taco Opens 11th New Mexico Location

Diamondback LLC Adds Espanola Restaurant to Grow Multi-Unit Portfolio

Espanola, NM (RestaurantNews.com) Del Taco, one of the nation’s largest Mexican quick-service concepts, just announced its most recent New Mexico-based restaurant opening with Dennis Ekstrom’s organization – Diamondback LLC.

Located at 1321 N Riverside Dr. in Espanola , this is the multi-unit franchise group’s 11th Del Taco restaurant to open in New Mexico. The seasoned operating partner with 20+ years of franchise industry knowledge also has plans in place to open a 12th new location in Albuquerque by year end.

“When you invest in a growing, profitable business like Del Taco, each opening gets more exciting than the next,” said Ekstrom. “The turn of the decade gave us renewed energy, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a brand that matches our enthusiasm. We’ve built quite the fandom in New Mexico, and there’s still more development opportunities on the horizon.”

With more than 580 locations across 15 states, Del Taco offers its guests a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites, such as tacos, burritos, burgers and fries. Each meal is prepared to order with quality ingredients made in the restaurant like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans and a fan favorite – creamy Queso Blanco.

Staying ahead of the competition, Del Taco is now the go-to option for vegans, vegetarians and those yearning for alternative protein sources. To replace red meat without sacrificing flavor, the brand’s Beyond Tacos line appeals to consumers’ growing demand for plant-based products.

Del Taco’s franchising business model, made up of strong operations consulting, management training programs and marketing support is based on mutual partnership and is designed to attract individuals or groups with a strong business acumen, experience in the restaurant industry and an interest in multi-unit franchising. The brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators looking to diversify their portfolios with a brand consistently on the forefront of delivering industry leading results.



To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com

