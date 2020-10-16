Dave’s Hot Chicken Bolsters Leadership Team with Best-In-Class Executives

Company Adds Proven Veterans from Leading National Brands to Support its Rapid Growth

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dave’s Hot Chicken , the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has grown its leadership team to support the brand’s rapid domestic expansion, reinforcing it as the leader in the Nashville Hot Chicken category.

Ryan Crumley has joined Dave’s Hot Chicken as its new Chief Development Officer, bringing years of experience with Dunkin’ and private-equity-owned Driven Brands, working collaboratively with franchisees to uncover growth opportunities, and maximize unit volumes at existing locations. Specifically, at Driven Brands, Crumley implemented an entrepreneurial approach, vetting real estate sites prior to franchisees coming on board, to streamline development time and cultivate franchisee support and enthusiasm.

Dave’s Hot Chicken has also added Ed McBride as its Vice President of IT, to support its digital infrastructure. Prior to joining Dave’s Hot Chicken, McBride served as better-burger chain Smashburger’s VP of Technology Services. During his almost seven years with the brand, he launched the online ordering platform for the entire brand, enabling guests to order through various digital channels, for the almost 400-unit chain.

Additionally, Tiffany Vassos has joined the company as its Vice President of Design and Construction. Before joining Dave’s, Vassos served as the Vice President of Design and Construction for seven years at Blaze Pizza, one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in history, where she oversaw the building of more than 350 restaurants across the United States, Canada and the Middle East, including Blaze’s flagship location at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida.

“In Tiffany, Ed and Ryan we’re adding proven category veterans to support and grow our infrastructure as we continue expanding across the country,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “With these vital support center additions, we look forward to further delivering the type of experience that fans rave about on social, leading to continued daily lines out the door at all of our locations.”

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

Chef Dave Kopushyan and three friends opened the first Dave’s Hot Chicken as a parking lot pop-up in early 2017. A self-described “spice freak,” Kopushyan fell in love with the flavor profile of Nashville Hot Chicken and wanted to bring that experience to Los Angeles natives. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in East Hollywood. Now, backed by Bill Phelps, co-founder of Wetzel’s Pretzels and one of the original investors in Blaze Pizza, Dave’s Hot Chicken is focused on bringing its crave-able tenders and sliders to communities throughout the country. Additional brand investors include former California First Lady Maria Shriver, movie producer John Davis, Red Sox owner Tom Werner, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan. For more information, visit www.daveshotchicken.com .

