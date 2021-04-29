Curry Up Now Franchisee Opens Third Location in Metro Atlanta Area

Experienced franchise operator inexpensively converts a former restaurant space in Alpharetta City Center to new Curry Up Now

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept that is popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, is celebrating the opening of its Alpharetta, Georgia, location at 24 South Main Street in Alpharetta City Center. This marks the third metro Atlanta area franchise location and continues Curry Up Now’s aggressive nationwide expansion. With locations in Atlanta’s Madison Yards at Reynoldstown, North Decatur Square and now Alpharetta, Curry Up Now operates 14 restaurants across the country, with more than 50 restaurants in varying stages of development in nearly every major region in the United States.

“I envisioned having a Curry Up Now in the downtown Alpharetta area for quite some time. In fact, during my first real estate tour of the Atlanta Metro, I felt that this exact location could have been our first location in the market,” said Curry Up Now Founder and Chief Troublemaker Akash Kapoor. “We are thrilled to serve our flavorful and playful takes on Indian street food to such a vibrant community while continuing to grow the Curry Up Now brand nationwide.”

Franchisee Hemant Suri opened the Alpharetta location in a low-cost restaurant conversion. After changing the color scheme, décor and adding some new equipment, the restaurant build-out cost far less than expected and helped expedite the timeline to open and serve the community.

“After living in Alpharetta for more than 20 years, I know this concept will be well received among the mix of forward-thinking young professionals and a growing Indian population in the area,” said Suri. “We are proud to have successfully opened our third Curry Up Now in about 18 months and are already looking for the fourth location. We feel the greater Atlanta market has the potential to accommodate even more, our goal is to open 10 locations.”

Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include Burritos, Bowls, Tacos and Naughty Naan, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls and Family Style Entrees that create the perfect Indian spread for the whole family. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

Working with industry-leading franchise development company Fransmart , Curry Up Now is currently seeking experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the country.

“This is the largest Indian food franchise in the U.S. There is no other concept like Curry Up Now in fast casual today,” says Fransmart CEO Dan Rowe. “The brand has already grown nationwide from California to New Jersey with additional territories being scooped up quickly.”

In the last ten years, the Kapoors have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 14 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants. Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S. Curry Up Now is leading this growth and solidifying its position as the country’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept with multiple locations in development across California, Utah, Colorado, New Jersey, Texas and Indiana.

The Alpharetta Curry Up Now location is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. with dine-in, takeout and catering available. Customers can download the Curry Up Now app and sign up for the rewards program to get $5 off their first order, receive exclusive offers and earn free menu items at www.curryupnow.com/rewards . Keep up with the latest menu items, events and special offers by following @CurryUpNow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . For more information, visit www.curryupnow.com .

About Curry Up Now

Curry Up Now was established in 2009 by husband and wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and now Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ EATER SF: ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants,’ 7×7: ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die,’ QSR: ‘40 Under 40,’ Fast Casual: ‘Top 100’ Movers & Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News: ‘2018 Breakout Brand,’ and International Council of Shopping Centers: ‘Hot Food & Beverage Chain.’ Curry Up Now currently operates 12 brick-and-mortars and three food trucks nationwide, and has both corporate and franchised units in development across California, New Jersey, Colorado, Utah, Georgia, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com . To learn more about franchising opportunities with Curry Up Now, visit http://fransmart.com/curryupnow .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea Linebaugh

Fransmart

andrea@fransmart.com

717-891-8477

The post Curry Up Now Franchisee Opens Third Location in Metro Atlanta Area first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.