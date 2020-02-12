Curry Up Now Continues Rapid Expansion With Grand Opening of First Sacramento Restaurant

The Nation’s Fastest Growing Indian Fast Casual Is Now Open In Sacramento, California

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept that’s popularly known for its innovative approach to Indian cuisine, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its highly-anticipated Sacramento location at 1610 R Street in the Ice Blocks center on Friday, February 21. This opening marks the first Curry Up Now outpost in the greater Sacramento area and continues the brand’s aggressive, rapid nationwide expansion. With the new outpost, Curry Up Now operates 11 restaurants across the country, with more than 40 in varying stages of development in nearly every major region in the United States.

“The amount of buzz and anticipation around our Sacramento opening has been overwhelming and incredible,” said Akash Kapoor, founder and CEO. “We can already tell that this market will be a huge one for Curry Up Now, especially with the opening of an additional four locations that we have planned for the area.”

“It’s exciting to finally be opening Curry Up Now in Sacramento and to have the remarkable opportunity to introduce the community to its innovative menu and unique dishes like the Tikka Masala Burrito, Sexy Fries, Naughty Naan, and more,” said David Leuterio, franchisee for the Sacramento market. “Based on the reaction we’ve received from the community since first announcing that Curry Up Now was coming, we know it will quickly become an integral part of Sacramento.”

Curry Up Now began as a food truck in 2009, founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini. Since day one, Curry Up Now has been on a mission to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in a way that is approachable for the everyday American consumer by utilizing formats that are recognizable to the mainstream. Their signature dishes include burritos, bowls, tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences.

In the last ten years, the Kapoors have expanded the Curry Up Now empire to include three food trucks, 11 brick-and-mortar restaurants spanning coast to coast, and a globally-inspired craft cocktail bar concept, Mortar & Pestle, that is housed within select Curry Up Now restaurants. Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the U.S., with Curry Up Now leading this growth and solidifying its position as the country’s largest and fastest growing Indian fast casual concept. Curry Up Now aims to have at least 20 units in operation by the end of 2020, with upcoming openings slated for Utah, New Jersey, Atlanta, and San Diego.

The Sacramento Ice Blocks location will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and until 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Catering and takeout will be available, and guests are invited to order ahead using the Curry Up Now mobile app. For more information, call (916) 758-5243, visit www.curryupnow.com , and follow @CurryUpNow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Curry Up Now

