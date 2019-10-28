Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ set for Fall Fun Day in Dawsonville, GA

(RestaurantNews.com) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a BBQ and hot dog franchise. They offer delicious BBQ sandwiches, sliders or plates, ribs, jumbo wings, sausages, brats and of course, hot dogs. The hot dogs can be topped with any of their 20+ topping offerings and they have an array of different sides to accompany meals, such as fries, Mac n cheese or potato salad. The restaurant also features a beer wall with 18 taps. 16 of the taps are local craft and domestic beers. The other two taps feature a white and red wine.

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ opened in Dawsonville, GA, earlier this year. “The response has been great from customers and we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate with them!” Crave Dawsonville. On November 2nd, the location which is located at 145 Dawson Forest Road E, Suite 465 Dawsonville’ GA 30534, will host a fall fun day from 1pm-5pm. It will include:

FREE hot dogs for the first 100 customers

Free Churro Loops

Delicious beer on tap

Face Painting

Music

Games

Football streaming

Much More!

Crave also offers delivery and catering as well as take out and dine in. There is an app that can be downloaded where customers can earn loyalty points to earn rewards and hear about our latest limited time offers and specials. To download that app click here!

Crave is currently seeking qualified franchisees to become part of the Crave Family!

For more information visit www.iwantcrave.com