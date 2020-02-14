Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Celebrates Award for Best BBQ Restaurant Franchise – Southern USA

( RestaurantNews.com ) Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast-casual BBQ and Hot Dog franchise that specializes in BBQ sandwiches and plates, hot dogs with an array of topping choices and fun limited time offers such as chicken and waffle sliders. Delicious sides such as baked beans, mac n cheese and cornbread accompany the BBQ. There are 20+ topping choices to go with the hot dogs, sausages and brats. There is also a self-serve beer wall, where customers can sample different beers, buy flights, and get ice cold glasses of local craft beers.

Currently Crave has locations across the southern United States and is starting to expand throughout the mid-west and Northeast. Crave offers delivery, catering, and order ahead. Most locations have outdoor patios, and Drive thru’s where available. Also available are food trucks for those franchisees that want to operate a Crave on wheels, and not go the traditional building route.

In 2019 Crave was named #16 on the top movers and shakers, for Innovative restaurant brands and executives. Additionally, Crave was just awarded the Best BBQ Restaurant Franchise in the Southern USA .

At Crave we believe in helping our franchisees to include:

Real Estate Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Operational Guidance

Training Programs

Ongoing Support

Experienced Management

More!

Crave is now looking for franchise partners throughout the U.S. as well as Internationally. If you want to own your own business, encourage creativity and still have time for your family, Crave could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.