Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Honors Those Who Have Served this Veterans Day

A choice of complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Pumpkin Pie Latte will be available for all our nation’s military heroes

Lebanon, TN (RestaurantNews.com) This Veterans Day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will thank the brave men and women who have served our nation by offering military veterans a choice of a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake or its Pumpkin Pie Latte at all 660 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations nationwide.

As another way to show appreciation for those who have served this Veterans Day, from Oct. 28 through Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will offer $25 off all U.S. military branch-themed rocking chairs and 25 percent off all other military licensed products in its retail stores and online, including clothing, home furnishings and drinkware.

Additionally, during this time, Cracker Barrel guests can give back with a purchase of one of the brand’s iconic wooden rocking chairs that line the front porch of each store. Ten percent of the retail sales price from eligible online and in-store purchases of wooden rocking chairs at Cracker Barrel will be donated to Operation Homefront, a national military nonprofit with a mission to build strong, stable and secure military families.

“It’s an honor to be able to serve America’s armed forces and their families every day,” said Cracker Barrel Senior Manager of Corporate Citizenship Sloane Lucas. “On Veterans Day, we want to show them additional love and appreciation for all the sacrifices they have made – and continue to make – serving our nation.”

In 2016, Cracker Barrel selected Operation Homefront as its flagship nonprofit partner and has since donated more than $1.3 million in financial support and goods to help make a real, lasting difference in the lives of military families.

Operation Homefront serves America’s military families by providing critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and recurring family support programs to help them overcome many of the challenges intrinsic to military life.

For 50 years, the mission of Cracker Barrel has been Pleasing People and helping those in the neighborhoods in which it operates. Cracker Barrel and the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation are Pleased to Serve our nation’s service members, veterans and their families by supporting several military-focused nonprofits, such as Operation Homefront, Armed Services YMCA, Fisher House Foundation, A Soldier’s Journey Home, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, and The Legion Fund, in their effort to providing for those in need.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a friendly home-away-from-home in its old country stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family while relaxing and enjoying real homestyle food and shopping that’s surprisingly unique, genuinely fun and reminiscent of America’s country heritage – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Holler & Dash® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

About Operation Homefront

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.