Cowboy Chicken in Manhattan Hosts Weeklong Grand Opening Celebration Dec. 11-15

Wood-Fired Rotisserie Chicken Restaurant Serves Up Savory Specials and Donation for the Community

Manhattan, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken, the Dallas-based rotisserie chain known for its wood-fired chicken and handmade side dishes, opened its first Kansas restaurant in Manhattan on Nov. 16. To mark the occasion, the restaurant is serving up a Texas-sized helping of hospitality with a weeklong Grand Opening Celebration. Starting on Monday, Dec. 11 and running through Friday, Dec. 15, Cowboy Chicken is offering a week of food specials and a donation to Operation Santa Claus at Fort Riley as a way of introducing its mouthwatering menu and community spirit to the people of Manhattan.

“We’re excited to be serving our legendary wood-fired flavor to our friends and neighbors in Manhattan,” said Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “This grand opening celebration is our way of introducing ourselves and announcing that we hope to be a vital part of the community for many years to come.”

The grand opening festivities include the following:

Monday, Dec.11 – Kids Night: Kids eat free with any adult entrée purchase. This promotion is dine-in only. Also, come by at 3 p.m. for the restaurant’s official ribbon cutting with the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce and local VIPs.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 – Dine to Donate: All day long, 25% of all proceeds go to Operation Santa Claus at Fort Riley, which assists families who may be facing financial difficulties during the holiday season by providing toys or gift cards for children age 18 and under.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 – Hometown Heroes Day: All members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, and active and veteran military personnel receive 50% off all dine-in purchases. Must present badge or proof of profession.

Thursday, Dec. 14 – Throwback Thursday: Cowboy Chicken is taking guests back to 1981, the year the restaurant first opened! Guests enjoy original menu pricing on select items. Dine-in only.

Friday, Dec. 15 – Manhattan School Spirit Day: All dine-in guests wearing any Manhattan school swag or apparel receive a free cobbler dessert with purchase of an entrée.

This is the second Cowboy Chicken restaurant for Franchise Restaurant Concepts Group (FRC Group), an Omaha, Nebraska-based affiliate of Sun Capital Partners. FRC Group has 30 years of franchised restaurant experience across a wide range of concepts and is focused on growth throughout the Midwest. With this Manhattan debut, Cowboy Chicken now has 22 locations open for business throughout Texas, as well as in Louisiana, Alabama, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The Cowboy Chicken menu features all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked MMac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily.

In addition to dine-in counter service, Cowboy Chicken offers delivery and caters large group events. Guests can eliminate waiting in line with a mobile app and online ordering capabilities. Beyond the ability to order and pay online and on their phone, guests can take advantage of the Campfire Club loyalty program via the mobile app, earning rewards and much more.

The 3,400-square-foot Manhattan restaurant centers on a large, wood-burning rotisserie where guests can view the chickens roasting from the rustic-meets-modern dining area with wood-style laminate floors and a custom multi-media art installation. The restaurant, which seats 80 guests, serves lunch and dinner daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 785-539-8705.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.