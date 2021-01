Anne Arundel County reported 259 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Wednesday. Maryland reported 2,516 new cases and 37 new deaths.The county case rate fell slightly from 64.9 on Tuesday but remains high at 62.7 cases per 100,000 people. The metric reflects the number of infections per 100,000 people, averaged over seven days, to judge how quickly and widely the virus is spreading in the county.