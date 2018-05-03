Court documents reveal domestic violence past of 42 Grams chef

The two-Michelin-star restaurant 42 Grams, co-owned by chef Jake Bickelhaupt and ex-wife Alexa Welsh, closed as a result of domestic violence, according to a published report.

As first reported by Eater Chicago, Cook County Circuit Court documents filed in July 2017 describe a June 4 attack against Welsh by Bickelhaupt, in which he grabbed her “hair and threw (her) to ground, then struck victim in head with bottle, causing injury.” Eater reports that the attack resulted in lacerations requiring staples. Welsh declined Tribune requests for comment. Bickelhaupt has not responded to interview attempts.

That same evening, Bickelhaupt announced via Twitter that 42 Grams was closing, without Welsh’s knowledge, but the next day, she confirmed the announcement with her own social media post. “Her main goal, at the time, was to ensure customers with reservations knew that their deposits weren’t in jeopardy and that the restaurant wasn’t closing due to financial reasons,” according to the Eater article.

Bickelhaupt currently operates an underground supper club called Konro, while Welsh is working in California, according to Eater.

Following Bickelhaupt’s attack and the restaurant’s abrupt shuttering, he was arrested June 6 on a domestic battery charge, which was later downgraded to simple battery. In July, according to court records, a judge released Bickelhaupt, after he pleaded guilty, with a number of conditions, namely mandatory drug and alcohol testing, completion of a domestic violence program, and a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting Welsh until July 23, 2018.

A documentary “42 Grams,” produced by Gunpowder & Sky, premiered in November 2017. The documentary alludes to Welsh and Bickelhaupt’s divorce, finalized in January 2017, months before the restaurant closed, and makes no mention of Bickelhaupt’s attack on Welsh.

Welsh, who controls the 42 Grams social media accounts, wrote in reply to a fan comment about the divorce: “The business did not kill the marriage. Domestic abuse killed the marriage. I decided my life was more important than waiting for someone to change. And of course now I know narcissists don't change (or at such a low % it's safe to say 'none'). Anyway, it's only in hindsight, being removed from it, that I can appreciate how truly dire my situation was. Don't feel devastated. I'm safe. I'm happy. And I'm doing well. *hugs* Alexa.”

When the restaurant closed, Welsh stated online that “we are not closing for financial reasons,” according to a previous Tribune report. “To anyone with reservations this week and through the end of July, refunds will be issued. Please bear with me as I juggle so many moving pieces,” stated the notice on the 42 Grams website.

Eater also unearthed a lawsuit filed by Welsh against Bickelhaupt, alleging that he withdrew $2,200 from the business accounts to pay off personal expenses, though the matter was solved via out-of-court settlements, which include a non-disparagement clause. The lawsuit was meant to protect the funds needed to refund customers for the pre-paid dinners at the restaurant.

