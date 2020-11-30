Corner Bakery Online Ordering Now Available On Google

Customers can now order from the popular neighborhood bakery directly through Google Search and Maps

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Corner Bakery guests across the country can now order their favorite flavor-forward, kitchen-crafted fare for pickup or delivery through Google Search and Maps.

After customers use a Google surface to order from the popular neighborhood bakery cafe, orders are routed to Olo , Corner Bakery’s online ordering platform. Olo processes customers’ payments by using their existing Google user information or by customers filling out their information.

“Google is an efficient and cost-effective way for us to simplify and streamline the ordering process,” said Donna Josephson, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Corner Bakery. “This service routes delivery orders directly to Olo. For guests, it’s a very convenient and accessible way to order and reorder our delicious dishes.”

Guests and team members’ safety is top priority at Corner Bakery. All employees are required to wear a mask and gloves during their shifts. Social distancing is enforced through markers on the floors, and where dine-in is allowed, seating is appropriately distanced. Many cafes have patio seating and/or offer curbside pickup, and all offer takeout, delivery, and catering. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com .

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch, dinner and catering to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Its restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since the brand was established in 1991. The original American Italian bakery cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. Guest favorites include the crave-worthy Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for a sweet treat. The catering menu includes freshly scrambled eggs and Berry & Almond Overnight Oats, baskets of assorted specialty sandwiches, hot signature pastas, homemade soups and perfect additions. Corner Bakery was recently recognized by TripAdvisor as a “Top U.S. Restaurant Chain” for 2019 and ranked one of Franchise Times’ “Top 200” brands in the franchise space. Corner Bakery restaurants are owned and operated by Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands, LLC with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. For more information, visit cornerbakery.com , or follow Corner Bakery on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

