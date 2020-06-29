Coolgreens Secures Key Funding to Expand Smart Fridges in DFW

Healthy lifestyle eatery partners with Victorum Capital to continue growth of Coolgreens Market® in DFW

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Coolgreens – the healthy lifestyle eatery with food that “feeds your life” – announced today that it has acquired funding from members of the Victorum Capital Club in CGM DFW LLC, a subsidiary charged with driving expansion of Coolgreens Market® in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“We are incredibly excited that Victorum Capital invested in this new business model,” said CEO Robert Lee. “Our team was already underway deploying Coolgreens Market throughout DFW, but with this new opportunity, we are now able to go above and beyond our original expansion plans.”

In early 2020, Coolgreens launched Coolgreens Market – smart fridges that offer a quick, affordable and delicious way to grab healthy food on-the-go. With Victorum Capital’s funding, CGM DFW’s goal is to place at least 50 machines in targeted residential and office buildings throughout DFW by the end of August.

“Victorum has done a lot of research and work around ‘intelligent vending,’ where goods are brought closer to the consumer at a lower cost profile,” said Victorum Capital Managing Partner Matt Wilson. “We found there are several benefits to using an intelligent vending solution, and so we were immediately attracted to what Coolgreens Market has to offer. We strongly believe in Robert and his team, so we look forward to watching them grow the business.”

If you are located in the DFW area and interested in placing a Coolgreens Market in your high-rise residential or office buildings, please contact MaryBeth McGehee at marybeth@coolgreens.com .

About Coolgreens

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 10 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska. The brand also offers a second franchising opportunity with its Coolgreens Market® – a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go. Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. To learn more about Coolgreens, please visit coolgreens.com . To learn more about Coolgreens franchising, please visit franchise.coolgreens.com

About Victorum Capital

Victorum Capital is a regional network of investors and corporate partners focused on identifying, funding, and empowering the most promising entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.victorumcapital.com .