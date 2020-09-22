Column: 200,000 US coronavirus deaths will be Trump’s legacy, and his cynical lies should be his end

September 22, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Jae C. Hong / AP
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus reached 200,000 Tuesday. That staggeringly grim count came less than a day after President Donald Trump said the coronavirus “affects virtually nobody” under 18. It was more deceptive, idiotic nonsense from the man who is supposed to be leading our nation through one of the worst public health crises in history, a crisis that has claimed more American lives than World War I and the Vietnam War combined.