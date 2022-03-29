Clean Juice Doubles Down on Growth as It Enters Its 31st State, Signs 14 New Stores in Q1 Alone

Growing Demand for Organic Foods and Company Culture Keys to Exponential Growth

Clean Juice the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and quick service restaurant announced today the signing of 14 new stores in the first 2.5 months of the year highlighted by its expansion into its 30th and 31st states in Utah and New Hampshire, respectively. The popular quick-serve juice and food bar franchise continues its record-setting growth through a personal guest experience, building aided and unaided brand awareness with the help of national ambassador Tim Tebow and developing new seasonal product innovations like its new Refreshers blended juice superfood smoothie announced earlier this month.

In addition to the brand’s entrance into Utah (St. George) and New Hampshire (Amherst), Clean Juice Franchise Partners have signed on in Idaho Falls, ID; Bowling Green, KY; Hinsdale, IL; Edmonds, OK; Pearland, TX; Prosper, TX; and multi-unit agreements in Lexington and Louisville, KY; Dothan, AL; Pensacola, FL; and Las Vegas, NV.

“We are both thrilled and blessed to bring in what we believe to be the very best Franchise Partners into our family. New people bring new energy and new opportunities to win guests for life, and that’s a big part of our growth over the years. We feel privileged to support our Franchise Partners and serve with truly clean, healthy and unprocessed fast food,” said Landon Eckles, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Juice. “Keeping to our core values, company culture and brand integrity continues to drive our growth both in customer base and entrepreneurs looking to serve their communities especially Utah and New Hampshire.”

The brand’s complete 2021 financial report showcased continued growth and exceeded expectations across the franchise’s key performance indicators, including same-store sales (SSS) and guest count (SSGC). In 2021, the company reported its best fourth quarter ever including a cumulative SSS growth of over 20% and SSGC growth of 23%. For the full year of 2021, Clean Juice had a total SSS growth of over 16% growth and served more than 3.3 million total guests in 2021, up 41% from the previous year.

“We are focused on our mission of providing the best quality, fully organic food and beverages in the industry and guests love it. We aim to continue to grow and strengthen our brand and that starts with joyfully serving thousands of guests each day,” added Eckles.

Clean Juice’s exponential growth pattern wasn’t slowed during the previous two years of the global pandemic. It has emerged strongly into the new year and built strategically from quarter-to-quarter, day-by-day with marquis successes and accolades. To learn more about those successes and accolades visit www.cleanjuice.com . To become a Clean Juice Franchise Partner, visit www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice in 2016 as the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise and is rooted in the “healthy body and a strong spirit” (3 John 1-2) scripture and highlights the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Clean Juice offers organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, salads, sandwiches, wraps, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. In its short history, Clean Juice has amassed dozens of achievements and awards, including most recently being named #154 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500 ranking and the #1 spot as Franchise Gator’s 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list. Clean Juice continues to seek and welcome qualified prospects to its family of franchise partners. For more information about Clean Juice, its leadership team, its core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

