Cinder Bar’s Roll-A-Cover Retractable Patio Enclosure Opening Soon

Williamstown, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) Roll-A-Cover recently installed a retractable enclosure at Cinder Bar in Williamstown, New Jersey. This second Cinder Bar location is opening soon. Cinder Bar is a popular contemporary restaurant with great craft beers and excellent food. This Williamstown location features a large outdoor patio space. The patio space will be a year-round area thanks to its Roll-A-Cover retractable glass enclosure. Diners can dine in an outdoor ambiance even when the weather turns. When the weather is inclement, the lean-to, 14 bay retractable roof simply closes, allowing for continued use of the space. Cinder Bar can guarantee revenue on the patio year-round, rain or shine! If you are in the area, check out the Cinder Bar retractable enclosure in Williamstown, opening soon!

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, International is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com, call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com. You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

