Cicis Invites Guests to Find Flavors They Love at Second Montgomery Location

First 50 guests will win FREE Pizza for a Year on opening day and grand opening event Sept. 26 and 29

Montgomery, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Cicis – the inventor of the Unlimited Pizza Buffet – is opening its second Montgomery location and hosting a three-day celebration with FREE Pizza for a Year, a ribbon cutting ceremony and more.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, the restaurant, located at 6633 Atlanta Hwy., will open its doors at 11 a.m. and the first 50 guests will receive FREE Pizza for a Year! That’s the equivalent to one free buffet, once a month for an entire year or one large one-topping pizza once a month for an entire year.

The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce and other city officials will join the celebration on Friday, Sept. 28, by hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming the newest Cicis restaurant to the community.

The celebration will continue into Saturday, Sept. 29, with a day full of festivities. Beginning at 11 a.m., take a slice out of your day and head over to Cicis for the official grand opening celebration. Consider arriving early because Cicis is also giving the first 50 grand opening guests FREE Pizza for a Year!

To add to the excitement, the popular Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept invites the Montgomery community to come out and enjoy some family fun in the sun with face painting, a balloon artist and more. The HOT 105.7 team will join the celebration and pump up the grand opening day crowd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. And to show its support for the community, Cicis will donate a portion of the grand opening proceeds to the YMCA of Greater Montgomery.

“We are excited to bring Montgomery a second Cicis restaurant where flavor runs free and individuality rules,” said Corporate Business Director Robert Smith. “We make it a priority to be the ultimate dining destination for families and we take pride in empowering our guests to find the flavors they love. We can’t wait to celebrate with everyone starting on Wednesday and we look forward to getting more involved in the community.”

The new restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The new Montgomery restaurant will feature Cicis contemporary new logo and brand character described as “unconventional, brave and independent.” It is the nineteenth Cicis in Alabama and among more than 425 system-wide.

Cicis is dedicated to going Beyond Pizza and feeding individuality by enabling its guests to find the tastes they love. For a limited time, guests can enjoy the New Endless Pan Pizzas and New Baked Pastas. Then, indulge in something sweet with fan-favorite brownies and cinnamon rolls.

Cicis: BEYOND PIZZA.

About Cicis

Founded in 1983, Irving, Texas-based Cicis invented the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, To Go and catering. With more than 430 restaurants in 32 states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 “Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America” and named by Technomic as the No. 2 “Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms.” Nation’s Restaurant News recognized Cicis among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains in 2018. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis. For franchising information, contact Michael Iglesias at miglesias@cicispizza.com or 972-745-9313 or visit franchise.cicis.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com