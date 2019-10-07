Church’s Chicken Turns to ADP to Help Franchisees Navigate the Complexities of Restaurant Ownership

Roseland, NJ (RestaurantNews.com) The mission of world-renowned franchise Church’s Chicken® is to be the global franchisor of choice, helping franchisees realize the dream of business ownership. In order to achieve that goal, the comfort food provider sought to solve for one of the biggest challenges facing quick-service restaurants right now: talent management. Bringing the solution to its franchisees, Church’s Chicken named ADP its preferred human capital management vendor for its 900 franchise locations across the U.S.

“With unemployment at such a historic low, managing the people side of business is where franchisees really need help right now, especially in the quick-service restaurant market,” said Brendan Berg, Senior Vice-President of Global Operations Services at Church’s Chicken. “Franchisees have to strategically position themselves in front of the competition to attract talent and deliver an exceptional employee experience to retain their and keep them engaged. We’re excited to join with ADP to bring our franchisees a customized suite of solutions that the franchisee can tailor to their specific employment policies and needs to help reduce the complexities of daily operations.”

ADP will offer Church’s Chicken franchisees integrated solutions to help them manage HR, talent, time, benefits and payroll, giving franchisees the tools they need to provide their employees an experience consistent with Church’s values regardless of their size. Leveraging ADP’s industry expertise and partner integrations through ADP® Marketplace, franchisees can offer their employees competitive benefits, including modern pay options such as digital wallets and early access to pay, and tools to support overall financial wellness. Additionally, franchisees can leverage ADP’s training resources and co-branded marketing support to help grow their business.

“We’re always looking for best-in-class partners to support our franchise system,” added Berg. “The breadth of ADP’s solutions really differentiates the value they bring. When a franchisee joins the Church’s Chicken system, there’s a high level of training involved in both the brand and restaurant ownership. We take great comfort in knowing that ADP can help support our franchisees in running and managing their business, allowing the franchisees to focus their efforts on the Total Guest Experience.”

“We’re proud to help Church’s Chicken franchisees navigate the challenges of business ownership,” said Jon Ross, senior director of strategic alliances for ADP Global Enterprise Solutions. “Whether they are a small operation or an enterprise franchisee, ADP has the experience and scale to customize solutions, support their business goals and help both the franchisees and their employees achieve their full potential.”

To learn more about ADP’s franchise solutions and insights, visit www.adp.com/franchise or view the ADP Research Institute® latest ADP National Franchise Report®.

