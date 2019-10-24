Chipotle’s Boorito Deal Returns With A TikTok Transformation Challenge

Costumed customers receive $4 entrée in-restaurant, while #Boorito challenge winners get free burritos for a year

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today the return of Boorito, the brand’s annual Halloween celebration. On Thursday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to close, customers who are in costume at all Chipotle locations in the U.S can get a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for only $4 and can scan for Chipotle Rewards.

This year, to truly get into spooky season, Chipotle is launching a TikTok Transformation contest, #Boorito. TikTok users can participate by posting a TikTok video featuring their festive before and after Halloween transformations. The top five submissions using the hashtag #Boorito that receive the most likes will win free burritos for a year. Popular creators participating include Zach King and Brittany Broski.

“Our customers have been showing up in costume to celebrate with us for years,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle. “We know that TikTok users are highly inspired and creative, so we’re excited to see these Halloween transformations come to life digitally.”

For an extra treat, customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guac after their first purchase. $5.00 minimum purchase and presentation of valid Chipotle Rewards account is required. Redemption of free chips and guac is subject to availability, may not be combined with other coupons, promotions or special offers, is not valid on catering orders, and is void where prohibited.

The Boorito deal is for in-restaurant orders only; excludes online, mobile, catering and delivery orders. Limit one Boorito per person; must be in costume to qualify. Determination of whether a ‘costume’ qualifies for the offer is at the sole discretion of Chipotle restaurant personnel. Applicable taxes to be added to $4 purchase price in the US, and $6 purchase price in Canada. Valid in all US and Canada restaurants. Redemption is subject to availability. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win the TikTok #Boorito Transformation Contest. Begins 1:00AM EDT on October 26, 2019 and ends 1:00AM EDT on November 1, 2019. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii), the District of Columbia, and Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec), age 18 years or older, or 13 and older with parent/legal guardian permission. Prizes not redeemable in Canada. Each entry must include the hashtags #Boorito and #Contest. Limit one entry per person. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules at chipotle.com/Halloween.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,500 restaurants as of September 30, 2019, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 80,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and Executive Chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.Chipotle.com.