The Dunkin' Coffee Fact We're Honestly Surprised About

In a Reddit thread from six years ago, a user asked whether Dunkin' really did throw out coffee after 18 minutes. The responses were mixed, to say the least. Though one employee said their location followed the rule "religiously," others went in the diametrically opposite direction. One claimed they tried to make a new pot every half hour while they were slow, but another said that management dictated they should just re-mark the time stamps on the carafes so as not to waste any coffee.

These are anecdotes from social media users claiming to be employees, so take them with a grain of salt, as there's no evidence that franchises are failing to follow this rule on a large scale. Still, it's perhaps not surprising if these standards vary, as Dunkin' is one of many fast food companies that operates on the franchise system. In contrast to corporately-owned stores, where the company has the ability to manage every aspect of the business, different franchises sometimes act according to different standards based on owner priorities and willingness to spend money.

But while the 18-minute rule would be difficult if not impossible for the parent company to strictly enforce, it's likely that most franchise owners do at least make an attempt to stick to it. Typically, if a franchisee of any corporation is found to be violating the rules, their parent company would be well within its rights to terminate the franchise agreement.